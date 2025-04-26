Want 'Avengers' kind of energy for 'HIT' franchise: Nani on cop universe

MUMBAI: South movie star Nani hopes to channel the "adrenaline-pumping" energy that "Avenger" movies had for his widely-loved "HIT" cop franchise while keeping the story rooted in reality.

The first two films of the crime thriller series, “HIT: The First Case” (2020) starring Vishwak Sen and “HIT: The Second Case” (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh – both produced by Nani -- were well-received.

The “HIT” series revolves around a specialised fictitious team known as the ‘Homicide Intervention Team’ tasked with investigating gruesome murders and capturing serial killers. The latest instalment will see Nani play the lead role of police officer named Arjun Sarkaar.

“It ('HIT') is the universe of cops, and all of them at some point will come together for a bigger purpose. But they are no superheroes, and they do not land with hammers, shields, and all that (like in 'Avengers'). But we want to crack that ('Avengers') kind of energy within that cops space with keeping it real, but very adrenaline-pumping,” Nani told PTI in an interview.

"Someday, in some moment when somebody says, ‘all of you assemble’, I think we will create that moment in our way. It has to be the biggest case and it has to be a larger issue,” he said.

Nani said he plans to extend the “HIT” franchise beyond Telugu cinema, indicating his desire to collaborate with actors from other film industries.

“It (plan) is definitely there. Hundred per cent. (to expand the ‘HIT’ franchise). There are so many good actors in each industry; whoever fits the bill and whoever is ready to jump in, it might happen.”

Asked about the 2022 Hindi remake of the “HIT” series, which featured Rajkummar Rao, Nani said he has not seen the Hindi version but has heard “good things about it.”

The actor, known for films like “Hi Nanna”, “Jersey”, “Dasara”, “Eega”, “Gentleman”, “Nenu Local” and “Middle Class Abbayi”, recalled that when he heard the script of “Hit: The Third Case”, he instantly felt he should act in it too.

All three films in the crime thriller franchise have been directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

“I did a cameo in the second part, I teased the audience, and it was also needed at that time, and I thought we would see if ‘HIT 3’ would happen or not because I had this long lineup.

"But when I heard the story (of ‘HIT 3’) from Sailesh, that is when I got clarity about what ‘HIT 3’ is going to be. That is how it happened.”

The Telugu cinema star said that his cop universe is significantly different from the well-established cinematic world of the cops created by Rohit Shetty in films like Ajay Devgn-led “Singham” franchise, “Simmba” starring Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar’s “Sooryavanshi”.

“It is very different. You can't put them both in the same frame. This is a lot more realistic, believable kind of thing, that is full paisa vasool, masala and all that. Both are commercial in their way, both give a solid high, but in a very different way. The grammar is extremely different. My character Arjun Sarkaar doesn't talk; somebody like Simmba and all talk so much.”

One of the criticism around “HIT: The Third Case” is the depiction of violence, but Nani asserts that the violence is an integral part of the film.

“This film's violence doesn't fall into ‘Oh my God, I can't see it’. It'll just flow with the story, and even if you're someone who doesn't enjoy violence, but because of how the story will take you in, you might end up liking the violence in it. I'm not saying you will root for violence, you're rooting for the purpose, the situation and the characters and you will want that one character to fight to survive on screen,” he said.

Nani said that he is not an advocate of excessive gore, but in the film, it enhances the script rather than creating a distraction.

“I'm not personally someone who'll just want to watch some gore or extreme violence or something. But this kind of violence I like to watch because it is very aided by a strong script and characters, and it'll take you in with the story. It's not just for the sake of it,” he said.

“Hit: The Third Case”, produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, is set to release theatrically on May 1. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF franchise fame.