VJS unveils the title teaser of Daniel Balaji’s last film RPM

CHENNAI: Actor Daniel Balaji, known for his roles in Polladhavan and Vada Chennai, passed away last year. The title teaser of his last film, RPM, was released by Vijay Sethupathi recently.

Helmed by Prasad Prabhakar, the film also stars Kovai Sarala, YG Mahendran, Devadarshini and Ilavarasu in key roles. Talking about the film, the director said, “This is Daniel Balaji’s last film and the intensity of his role is similar to that of Vettaiyadu Vilaiyadu. RPM is a suspense thriller and will offer a unique experience to the audience.”

Kalpana Raghavendar is backing the film, while Sebastian Rozario is scoring the music. Aniyan Chithrasala is handling the camera and Antony is taking care of the cuts.

RPM is in the final stages of post-production and is expected to hit the screens soon. Details regarding the same will be officially announced by the makers in the coming days.