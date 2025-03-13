Vjs unveils first look of Tharshan-starrer Surrender

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi launched the title and the first look of the film Surrender, starring Tharshan in the lead on Thursday. Produced by V Kumar, Surrender is a gripping crime-action drama, which marks the directorial debut of Gowthaman Ganapathy, who has previously worked alongside filmmaker Arivazhagan.

Tharshan will be seen stepping into the role of a cop for the first time in his career. “His dedication and intense performance have truly brought the character to life. As a director, I am completely satisfied with his work,” says Gowthaman Ganapathy.

Presented by Upbeat Pictures, Surrender also features Lal, along with Sujith Shanker, Munishkanth, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Padine Kumar.

Vikas Badisa, who has collaborated with top music directors, including Devi Sri Prasad, makes his debut as a music director in the film. Meyyendiran is the cinematographer for the film with Renugopal as the editor.

With filming successfully wrapped, Surrender has now entered post-production. Further details regarding the film will be announced soon.