VJS to return as host for Bigg Boss Season 9

CHENNAI: One of the popular Tamil reality shows is Bigg Boss, which has run successfully for eight seasons. The team has confirmed that the ninth season of the reality show will premiere in the first week of October.

The major update is that Vijay Sethupathi, who hosted the previous season, will be returning to the chair as host. Speculations were doing the rounds that Kamal Haasan, who hosted the show from the very beginning till the seventh season, will be back.

Krishnan Kutty, south entertainmenthead of JioStar, said in the official statement, “This season will be directed by Praveen and Arjun. I am also happy to share that Vijay Sethupathi will once again host Bigg Boss Tamil, which is set to begin in the first week of October on JioHotstar. And yes, this time we may even see a few social media influencers as contestants.”

Contestants live together inside the house for 100 days with no contact with the outside world, participating in various tasks. The one who performs the best and captures the audience’s hearts wins the Bigg Boss title along with a prize money of Rs 50 lakhs.