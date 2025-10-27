VJ Siddhu’s Dayangaram shoot begins with pooja

CHENNAI: On Monday, the makers of popular YouTuber VJ Siddhu’s Dayangaram officially launched the film with a pooja ceremony. Siddhu will direct as well as play the lead in the upcoming film. The announcement video of the film was unveiled in May and the shooting has officially began now.

The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of various film personalities including Natty Natraj and Ashwath Marimuthu, among others, and also the entire team of VJ Siddhu’s YouTube channel.

Ishari K Ganesh is producing the project, under the banner Vels Film International. Siddhu Kumar is composing the music for Dayangaram, while Pradeep E Ragav is taking care of the cuts. Dinesh Krishnan is set to don the hat of director of photography.

Dayangaram is touted to be the journey of VJ Siddhu from his early days to his dreams of stepping into the world of cinema. However, official information about the film’s storyline is under the wraps.