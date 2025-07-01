Vismaya Mohanlal to make acting debut with Thudakkam

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, actor Mohanlal announced that his daughter and author Vismaya Mohanlal will be stepping into the world of cinema.

Titled Thudakkam, the film is written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph of 2018 fame.

Taking to social media, the Thudarum actor wrote, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema."

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Aashirvad Cinemas, other details regarding the film are kept under wraps.

Vismaya previously authored a book, titled Grains of Stardust, in 2021.