    Vismaya Mohanlal to make acting debut with Thudakkam

    Titled Thudakkam, the film is written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph of 2018 fame.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 July 2025 6:14 PM IST
    Thudakkam poster; Vismaya Mohanlal 

    CHENNAI: On Tuesday, actor Mohanlal announced that his daughter and author Vismaya Mohanlal will be stepping into the world of cinema.

    Taking to social media, the Thudarum actor wrote, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema."

    Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Aashirvad Cinemas, other details regarding the film are kept under wraps.

    Vismaya previously authored a book, titled Grains of Stardust, in 2021.

    DTNEXT Bureau

