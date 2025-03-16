Vishnu Vishal’s next with Ram Kumar titled Irandu Vaanam

CHENNAI: Vishnu Vishal’s 21st film is directed by Ram Kumar. It marks the duo’s third collaboration after Mundasupatti and Ratchasan.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first look of the film and also revealed the title as Irandu Vaanam. Mamitha Baiju is playing the female lead in the film.

The first look promises a feel-good romantic entertainer.

Produced by Senthil Thiyagarajan and Arjun Thiyagarajan, the shooting of Irandu Vaanam took place in Kodaikanal.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas is scoring the music, while Dinesh K Babu is handling the camera. San Lokesh is taking care of the cuts.

The release date of the film is kept under wraps.