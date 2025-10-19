Vishnu Vishal back with gripping thriller with Aaryan trailer

CHENNAI: The trailer of Vishnu Vishal-starrer Aaryan was unveiled on Sunday. The two-minute 20-second video promises a racy thriller, hunting a serial killer. The actor is back in the police officer role after Ratchasan, which was also a thriller revolving around a serial killer.

Directed by Praveen K, the star cast includes Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary. Vishnu Vishal is backing the project, under his banner VV Studios. Harish Kannan handles the cinematography, while San Lokesh takes care of editing. Ghibran has composed the music for the film. Aaryan will release simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

The film will hit the theatres on October 31.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal has Gatta Kusthi 2, Mohandas and Irandu Vaanam in the pipeline.