Vishal, Sundar C, Tamannaah reunite after Action

CHENNAI: Recently, Vishal’s social media posts confirmed his next film that will be helmed by Sundar C and reportedly produced by Benzz Media. The actor who is now shooting for Magudam will begin shooting for Sundar C’s project in December.

The filmmaker too is busy with Mookuthi Amman 2 starring Nayanthara in the lead role. Sources in tinseltown have now confirmed that Tamannaah will be playing the female lead in the movie. “The trio will be coming together after Action (2019).

Tamannaah was signed to play the lead alongside Vishal in September. This will be Vishal and Tamannaah’s third film together after Action and Kaththi Sandai. The movie will be launched with a pooja in December. The team will complete the film in the first part of 2026 and release it in summer,” a source told DT Next.

While there have been reports that HipHop Adhi will compose the music, there has been no confirmation on that yet. The yet-untitled project also marks

Vishal-Sundar C’s third collaboration after Action and Aambala. An official announcement on the project is expected to be made soon with a promo in coming days.