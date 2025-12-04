Vishal pays tribute to AVM Saravanan

CHENNAI: Legendary film producer AVM Saravanan, one of the most respected producers of Tamil cinema, passed away early this morning at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments. His demise marks the end of an era for the Indian film industry.

Condoling his passing away, actor-producer Vishal Krishna took to social media and wrote, "Just heard the news that the legendary filmmaker AVM Saravanan sir, the film industry’s most iconic producer and the man behind AVM Studios, just passed away and has left us all forever."

He reminisced their first meeting and said, "My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. Sir, I remember meeting you as a kid, as an assistant director, as an actor, as a producer ever since I entered AVM Studios, which was a learning ground for me to be what I am today in the film industry."

"So many memories, and every producer used to look up to you for your sincerity and your dedication personified, not just for your films but also for the film industry. I always wanted you and your production house to continue making great films, but today we stand to lose another great film personality in the Indian film industry. Your memories will always linger in our minds, and your films will always be a learning ground for aspiring filmmakers. May God give more strength to his family at this toughest time, rest in peace," he added.