Vishal ordered to pay Rs 21.29 crore with 30% interest to Lyca

CHENNAI: In a case filed by Lyca Productions seeking repayment of a loan taken for film production, the Madras High Court has directed actor Vishal to return the borrowed amount with interest.

According to Thanthi TV, the court had earlier ordered Vishal to repay Rs 21.29 crore along with 30% interest. Lyca Productions filed a follow-up case to enforce this order, and the Madras High Court has now instructed Vishal to respond to the proceedings.