Vishal, Karthi unveil first look of Enter The Dragon

CHENNAI: On Friday, actors and office bearers of Nadigar Sangam, Vishal and Karthi, unveiled the first-look poster of Enter The Dragon.

Headlined by Vetri, Parthiban J is helming the project, marking his directorial debut.

Suruthi Periyasamy is playing the female lead. Salem Vengai K Ayyanar is producing Enter The Dragon, which will have music by Ratchagan Sridhar.

Known for his album songs, the music composer is debuting into the film industry.

Bala Rosaiya is the director of photography, while D Pradeep Jenifer is the editor.

Other details about the film’s plot, trailer, teaser and release date are kept under wraps. These will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.