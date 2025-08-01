Vishal 35 goes on floors in Chennai

CHENNAI: Vishal's 35th film, helmed by Ravi Arasu of Eetti fame, was officially launched in the mid of July. The project went on the floors in Chennai on Friday. The shooting is set to be completed in a single 45-day schedule in and around the city. Dushara Vijayan is playing the leading lady.

Backed by RB Chaudhary, under the banner Super Good Films, the star cast includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai in significant roles. Vishal 35 is expected to be an action-entertainer, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the tunes.

Richard M Nathan is handling the camera, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts. Details regarding the other cast members will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.