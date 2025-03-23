Vincent Selva-Richard Rishi's Subramani team shoot in Kodai

CHENNAI: An interesting update we have from Kodambakkam is that the team of director Vincent Selva-Rahul Paramahamsa's crime-thriller Subramani is on the verge of completing the shoot.

Our birdie in tinseltown says that the dog, a Belgian Malinois breed, plays the titular character and the team is shooting across busy schedules in Kodaikanal. After completing the first schedule in Coimbatore, the team is on the verge of wrapping up the shoot in Kodai.

Actor Richard Rishi is playing the lead role in the film. For the unversed, Subramani is the name of Sridevi's pet dog in the National award-winning film Moondram Pirai.

"This film too revolves around a dog, and the team has named it Subramani as they see it as a fitting tribute to Moondram Pirai," a source told us.

The film has story and screenplay by Vincent Selva while Rahul Paramahamsa is helming the project. The movie is produced by S Soundarya of S Productions.







