Vikram’s Thangalaan joins 100-cr club

CHENNAI: Pa Ranjith directorial Thangalaan, starring Vikram, has finally made a whopping collection of Rs 100 crore, thereby touching the pinnacle of a new milestone.

The film, created by filmmaker Pa Ranjith, features Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathi, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, Daniel Caldakiron, and many others.

Thangalaan, set against the backdrops of the historical context of the Kolar Gold Field, portrays the authentic experiences of marginalised individuals from previous centuries and their fight for justice, constrained by oppression, brought to life through elements of mystical realism and a novel cinematic language.

The film was released on August 15, for the special occasion of Independence Day. It won critical acclaim, and gratified the excitement and expectations of fans with its commercial aspects, thereby touching a new milestone of 100 crore box office collection worldwide.

The film grossed a huge collection of Rs 26 crore on the first day of release itself.

The box office success of Thangalaan isn’t confined to the Tamil region boundaries, but has also excelled across Telangana and Andhra viewers.

The makers have decided to release the film in North Indian territories from September 6 onwards, and it’s hugely expected that the box office collections will increase significantly.