Vikram, Prem Kumar come together for Chiyaan 64

CHENNAI: In a surprise announcement, the makers of Chiyaan 64 revealed that Vikram is joining hands with director Prem Kumar of 96’ and Meiyazhagan fame. Ishari Ganesh will back the project, under his banner, Vels Film International.

A source in the know told DT Next, “It is too early to talk about the project as it has just been signed. Details about the cast and crew will be announced by the makers in the coming days.”

Apart from this, Vikram, who was last seen in Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, has Chiyaan 63 with Madonne Ashwin, Dhruva Natchathiram helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and also the prequel to Veera Dheera Sooran with SU Arun Kumar.

Meanwhile, Prem Kumar said that he is plans to materialise the sequel to 96’.