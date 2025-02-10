Vikram Prabhu’s next with Vetrimaaran’s co-director announced

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram Prabhu will be next seen in a project directed by debutant Suresh and produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

The film will mark the onscreen debut of SS Lalit Kumar’s son LK Akshay Kumar. Suresh, the co-director of filmmaker Vetrimaaran is making his debut as director through this film.

The yet-to-be-titled film is based on real life incidents, and the story is written by Taanakkaran fame director Tamizh.

Justin Prabhakaran is composing music for this film, which features cinematography by Madhesh Manickam and editing by Philomin Raj.

The film’s first schedule shooting has commenced and the details about others in the cast and crew will be revealed soon.