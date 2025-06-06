Vikram Prabhu's Love Marriage to release on June 27

CHENNAI: Headlined by Vikram Prabhu, Love Marriage is helmed by Shanmuga Priyan. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 27.

Sushmitha Bhat is playing the female lead, while Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak and Aruldoss will be seen in key roles. The new poster features the entire cast, standing in front of a house that is decorated for a wedding. Backed by Dr Swetha Shri and Sreenidhi Sagar, Love Marriage features music by Sean Roldan. Madhan Christopher is handling the camera, and Barath Vikraman is taking care of the cuts.

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Shanmuga Priyan said, "Love Marriage is a romantic comedy and will be a family entertainer. The film revolves around a man who is above 30 and gets married. Whether or not he handles the wedding meticulously and what would be the outcome is what the story is all about."