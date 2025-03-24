Vijay's Jana Nayagan slated for Pongal weekend release

CHENNAI: Taking the hype surrounding their film to the next level, the makers of Jana Nayagan revealed the release date of the project with a poster. Scheduled for a Pongal weekend release, Vijay's 69th film will hit the screens on January 9 next year. Initially planned to release in October this year, the release date was postponed.

The vibrant poster featured Vijay in a salt-and-pepper look with celebrations around him. Helmed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan could be Vijay's last film as he is planning to focus his political life henceforth.





Pooja Hegde is playing the lead lady, while Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju, among others, will be seen in key roles. The first look and title of the highly-anticipated project was unveiled on January 26.

Touted to be a political entertainer, the second-look poster of Jana Nayagan had Vijay holding a whip and a tagline Naan Aanaiyittal (When I command), a nod to both late actor and chief minister MG Ramachandran’s iconic song and the film's potential political undertones.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the tunes for the film, and Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer. Pradeep E Ragav will oversee the cuts.