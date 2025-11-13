Vijay's Jana Nayagan seals Rs 325 crore pre-release deals

CHENNAI: Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, produced by KVN Productions, has crossed Rs 325 crore in pre-release business even before its Pongal release on January 9, 2026.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the political action drama has sold Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for Rs 100 crore and overseas rights for Rs 80 crore. Amazon Prime Video acquired digital streaming rights for Rs 110 crore, while audio rights fetched Rs 35 crore.

Satellite and other regional rights are yet to be finalised. Once concluded, total pre-release revenue is expected to near Rs 400 crore.

The film's first song, Thalapathy Kacheri, released a few days ago, has received huge response.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, along with Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

Jana Nayagan is touted to be Vijay's last film ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next year, in which the actor-politician-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will contest.