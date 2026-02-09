Vijay’s Jana Nayagan producer moves to withdraw CBFC plea after film sent to revising panel

Background of the Jana Nayagan-CBFC row

The film ran into trouble after a member of the examining committee of the CBFC objected to certain scenes, citing concerns that they could potentially hurt religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces. The CBFC subsequently withheld certification ahead of the film’s scheduled January 9 release and referred it to a revising committee.

Challenging the decision, the makers approached the Madras High Court, where a single judge initially directed the CBFC to issue the censor certificate. The judge held that the Chairperson acted without jurisdiction in sending the film for review after indicating that certification would be granted. But on the same day, a division bench stayed the single judge's order.

The producers then moved the Supreme Court of India, which declined to intervene. On January 27, a division bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court set aside the order and remitted the matter for fresh consideration. The bench observed that the allegations raised in the complaint were serious and that the CBFC should have been given an opportunity to defend its case. It also noted that the single judge should not have set aside the CBFC Chairperson’s order when the production company had not challenged it.