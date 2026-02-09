Vijay’s Jana Nayagan producer moves to withdraw CBFC plea after film sent to revising panel

CHENNAI: As delays and certification issues continue to haunt actor Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, the production house, KVN Productions, has moved the Madras High Court seeking to withdraw its petition that sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant censor clearance.
The matter is listed to be heard on Tuesday at 10.30 am, before Justice PT Asha.
The move comes after reports on Monday (February 9) said the film was resubmitted for consideration to the CBFC’s revising committee for re-examination, following the makers’ agreement to carry out fresh cuts.
Against this backdrop, the production house has now requested the court to withdraw the plea and informed that they are no longer interested in pursuing the litigation.
Jana Nayagan marks Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s final cinematic outing.
The film ran into trouble after a member of the examining committee of the CBFC objected to certain scenes, citing concerns that they could potentially hurt religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces. The CBFC subsequently withheld certification ahead of the film’s scheduled January 9 release and referred it to a revising committee.
Challenging the decision, the makers approached the Madras High Court, where a single judge initially directed the CBFC to issue the censor certificate. The judge held that the Chairperson acted without jurisdiction in sending the film for review after indicating that certification would be granted. But on the same day, a division bench stayed the single judge's order.
The producers then moved the Supreme Court of India, which declined to intervene. On January 27, a division bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court set aside the order and remitted the matter for fresh consideration. The bench observed that the allegations raised in the complaint were serious and that the CBFC should have been given an opportunity to defend its case. It also noted that the single judge should not have set aside the CBFC Chairperson’s order when the production company had not challenged it.
The Division Bench remanded the matter to the single judge for fresh consideration. However, despite nearly 10 days having passed since the division bench’s order, the production house did not pursue the matter before the single judge, and instead it has now sought to withdraw its writ petition.
The delay in the Jana Nayagan's release triggered political reactions in Tamil Nadu, with several parties expressing support for Vijay.
Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions LLP. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.
