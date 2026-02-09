Vijay's Jana Nayagan censor row: Movie resent to review committee after new cuts

CHENNAI: Actor and TVK president Vijay’s last movie Jana Nayagan has been resent to the censor review committee for reconsideration, said a Maalaimalar report. If the committee clears the film, a release is expected soon. As per earlier reports, the production house is said to have agreed to the censor cuts and is eyeing a February 20 release.
The movie, produced by KVN Productions, found itself in a legal maze after a member of the examining committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cited concerns over scenes that could potentially hurt religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces. The CBFC then withheld certification ahead of Jana Nayagan's original release scheduled for January 9, and referred the film to a review committee.
Challenging the board’s decision, the makers approached the Madras High Court. A bench consisting of Justice P T Asha initially directed the CBFC to issue the certificate on January 9. However, the board appealed, and the order was later stayed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan on January 20. On January 27, the bench sent the case back to the single judge.
Following this, the makers approached the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene and sent the matter back to the High Court.
Jana Nayagan is actor-turned-politician Vijay’s final cinematic outing. The delay in its release has triggered political reactions, with several political parties in the State backing Vijay.
The film, directed by H Vinoth, also stars Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.