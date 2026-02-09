Vijay's Jana Nayagan censor row: Movie resent to review committee after new cuts

Following this, the makers approached the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene and sent the matter back to the High Court.

Jana Nayagan is actor-turned-politician Vijay’s final cinematic outing. The delay in its release has triggered political reactions, with several political parties in the State backing Vijay.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, also stars Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.