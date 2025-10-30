Vijay Yesudas, Stephen Devassy perform Malayalam song in Vatican

KOCHI: Kerala musicians-- singer Vijay Yesudas and keyboardist Stephen Devassy — performed a Malayalam song in the presence of Pope Leo XIV during the inter-religious event "Nostra Aetate" held in Vatican City on Tuesday.

A video of their rendition of the Malayalam Christian devotional song "Daiva Sneham Varnichidan" is widely circulated on social media platforms.

In a Facebook post, Devassy shared photographs from the programme, describing it as "some amazing moments in Rome."

He wrote, "It was bliss to be in the presence of Pope Leo."

He said that he was with artists from around the world as part of the event.

Devassy's office said he would return to Kerala on Friday.

Vijay Yesudas is the son of legendary singer KJ Yesudas.

During the performance at the Paul VI Hall in Vatican City on Tuesday, the duo began with the famous line of Kerala social reformer Sree Narayana Guru — "Jathi Bhedam Matha Dwesham" (no caste, no religious hatred).

Besides the artists from Kerala, musicians and performers from across the globe also took part in the event.

According to Church authorities, Nostra Aetate is the declaration on the relation of the Catholic Church with non-Christian religions, and this year marks its 60th anniversary, being celebrated in Rome and across the globe.

The devotional song "Daiva Sneham Varnichidan" was composed by retired DGP Tomin J Thachankary