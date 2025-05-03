Vijay Varma on ‘Matka King’: Never been so immersed in a story, character for this long

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma, who has completed filming for his upcoming project Matka King, described the experience as one of the most immersive of his career. He shared, it has been an incredible journey and added that he has never been this deeply involved in a story or lived with a character for such a long time.

Known for his layered performances, Vijay, who hinted that Matka King will showcase a new dimension of his craft, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the wrap up celebrations with his co-star Kritika Kamra and others.

“Matka King wrapped! Never been so immersed in a story/character for this long. It’s been a great journey… You’ll all get to witness it when it releases on @primevideoin… Big love to the entire crew.”

Vijay also penned a line for Nagraj Manjule, who has helmed projects such as "Sairat" and "Fandry".

He wrote: “Missed you on the last day @nagraj_manjule sir,” he wrote as the caption.”

"Matka King" is a tale set in the gritty world of 1960s Mumbai. It will reportedly tell the journey of an enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai who starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

With Vijay as the lead, the web series will also feature Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles, along with others.

Written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule, the project has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Murder Mubarak, a mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

He was also seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,a television mini series about the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha.