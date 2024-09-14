Vijay to be the 'torch-bearer of democracy' in his 69th film

CHENNAI: The makers of Thalapathy 69 have officially announced the director and music composer for the upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film. H. Vinoth will direct the film, which is tentatively referred to as Thalapathy 69.

The makers also announced that Anirudh will be composing the music for the film. The poster was announced with a picture of a hand holding a flambeau with the tagline, 'Torchbearer of democracy, arriving soon...'.

The movie will be produced by Venkat K. Narayana under his home banner, KVN Productions.

Additionally, they mentioned that official announcements regarding the full cast and crew will be made shortly.

The film will hit the screens in October 2025