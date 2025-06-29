Vijay Sethupathi–Nithya Menen's Thalaivan Thalaivii to release on this date

CHENNAI: Just two months after the release of Ace, actor Vijay Sethupathi is back with his next film. Titled Thalaivan Thalaivii, the family drama is directed by Pandiraaj and is slated for a worldwide release on July 25. The makers announced the release date along with a teaser on Sunday.

The date-teaser of Thalaivan Thalaivii offers a glimpse into the film's world, introducing each actor by their character's name. Vijay Sethupathi plays Aagasaveeran, a chef who runs a hotel named Raghavarthini. Nithya Menen plays his wife, Perarasi. The two are working together for a second time after the Malayalam film 19(1)(a), which was released in 2022.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, Thalaivan Thalaivii also has Yogi Babu, Saravanan, RK Suresh, and Roshini Haripriyan in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the film’s quirky title teaser and the chart-topping track Pottala Muttaye received widespread appreciation.

Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. M Sukumar handles the cinematography, while Pradeep E Ragav is in charge of editing.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is also awaiting the release of Train, directed by Mysskin and backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations.