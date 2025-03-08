Vijay Sethupathi unveils the first look of Bharath's Kaalidas 2

CHENNAI: Released in 2019, Kaalidas was headlined by Bharath. The sequel to the film was announced by the makers last year. Titled Kaalidas 2, the first look of the film was launched by Vijay Sethupathi on Saturday. The intriguing poster featured the lead actors in both traditional and contemporary looks.

The film also stars Ajay Karthi, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Kishore, Abarnathi and Suresh Menon, among others, in key roles. Poove Unakaga fame Sangeetha is giving a comeback to the Tamil film industry with Kaalidas 2, which is helmed by Sri Senthil. The director said that the filming of the project took place in Chennai and Kerala.

Sam CS is the music composer and Suresh Bala is handling the camera. Bhuvan Srinivasan is the editor. Five Star Senthil is producing the film, under the banner Sky Pictures. Billed to be a crime thriller, the film is in the post-production stage and the team is planning for a summer release.