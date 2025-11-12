Vijay Sethupathi unveils Middle Class trailer

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi released the trailer of Middle Class on Tuesday. Kishore Muthuramalingam is directing the project, which promises a fun and emotional journey about a middle-class family who start a YouTube channel, followed by its consequences.

The star cast features Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi, Kuraishi, Kaali Venkat, Radha Ravi, Kodangi Vadivelu, Malavika Avinash and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. Munishkanth is known for his performance in Maragadha Naanayam, Mundasupatti and Raatchasan. Dev and KV Durai are bankrolling Middle Class, under their banner Axess Film Factory.

Pranav Muniraj is the music composer, and Sudarshan Srinivasan is behind the camera. San Lokesh is the editor for the film.

Middle Class is all set to hit the screens on November 21