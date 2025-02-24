Vijay Sethupathi extends helping hand to FEFSI with Rs 1.30 crore donation

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi has donated Rs 1.30 crore to build homes for Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). The apartment complex, which will house technicians and daily wage workers, will be named "Vijay Sethupathi Towers" in recognition of his contribution.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the news on X, highlighting the actor’s commitment to improving the lives of film workers. He wrote, “Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl has donated ₹ 1.30 Crs to #FEFSI Movie workers union to build houses. The apartment tower will be called ‘Vijay Sethupathi Towers.’”

Check the post here:

On February 21, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin officially handed over a renewed Government Order (GO) leasing land to key industry bodies, including FEFSI, the Tamil Film Producers Council, the South Indian Artistes’ Association, and the Tamil Nadu Small Screen Artistes Association. FEFSI represents 23 unions and about 25,000 members from the Tamil film and television industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi had a successful 2024 with three major films: Merry Christmas, Maharaja, and Viduthalai Part 2. His 50th film, Maharaja, was a box office hit, while Viduthalai Part 2 featured him in a powerful role alongside Manju Warrier.

In 2025, he has upcoming projects like Gandhi Talks, Ace, and Train. Gandhi Talks, a silent film, is awaiting a release date, while Ace and Train are set to hit theatres this year.