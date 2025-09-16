Vijay, Jyotika's Kushi to re-release on Sept 25

CHENNAI: This year in May, Vijay and Jyotika-starrer Kushi turned 25. Celebrating the same, the makers of the 2000-release announced that the film will re-release in theatres on September 25, across Tamil Nadu. Upon the announcement, fans are quite excited to see Vijay in a romantic role again on big screens.

Helmed by SJ Suryah, the romantic-drama remains fans favourite and is timeless for its music, composed by Deva. The story revolves around how fate brings together Shiva and Jenny, after multiple encounters and misunderstandings.

The star cast includes Vijayakumar, Vivek, Nagendra Prasad, Nizhalgal Ravi and Janaki Sabesh in key roles. Produced by AM Rathnam, Kushi had Jeeva handling the camera, and B Lenin and VT Vijayan took care of the cuts.

A commercial success upon its initial release, the film was remade in various Indian languages.