Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom gets a new release date

HYDERABAD: Director Gowtam Tinnanuri has officially announced that his upcoming Telugu film Kingdom, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda, will be released on July 31. The film was initially slated for a release earlier this year.

The new release date was revealed through a promo, which Deverakonda shared on his social media with the caption, “July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold.”

In the film, Vijay shares screen space with Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse. It is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments.

The music for Kingdom is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical crew also includes Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography with Jomon T John, and editing by Naveen Nooli.