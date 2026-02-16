VD, Rashmika to tie the knot on Feb 26?

A few days ago, it was speculated that they would be tying the knot this year. However, neither Vijay nor Rashmika confirmed their relationship. Now, a wedding invite is being circulated online, which is assumed to be the couple's reception invite. It states that the wedding will take place on February 26, while the reception will happen on March 4 in Hyderabad. Going by the invite, it was also mentioned that it will be a small and intimate ceremony.