Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get engaged in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have long been rumored to be in a relationship, have reportedly gotten engaged in Hyderabad. According to tinseltown sources, both families have decided to keep news of the engagement private, as the actors intend to focus on their careers before planning their wedding.

The ceremony was low-key, attended only by close family members. Rashmika also shared a picture of herself in a saree on social media, fueling speculation among fans. While the couple has not publicly commented on their relationship, an official announcement is expected soon.