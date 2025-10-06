Vijay Deverakonda meets with an accident, escapes unhurt

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's car met with an accident near Undavalliin Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana a few hours ago. However, the actor who was with friends in the car, along with his driver escaped unhurt.

Sources in the know say that the actor was returning after a roadtrip to Puttaparthi when the car lost control on NH44 and rammed into another SUV.

The vehicle sustained minor damages in the co-driver's side fender. "An SUV took an unexpected right turn and was hit by Vijay's luxury car from behind. Everyone escaped unhurt. Vijay later reached home in his friend's car," added the source.

Vijay Deverakonda went to Puttaparthi to offer prayers after getting engaged to actor Rashmika Mandanna recently.