Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy's film to go on floors on Oct 16

CHENNAI: Vijay Deverakonda is joining hands with Keerthy Suresh for his next film. Helmed by Ravikiran Kola, the film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony on Saturday in Hyderabad. Set against a rural action drama backdrop, the upcoming film’s regular shoot will commence from October 16.

Dil Raju and Shirish are backing the project, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Anend C Chandran is handling the camera. Other details about the cast and crew are kept under the wraps and will be revealed by the team in the coming days.

Billed to be a pan-Indian project, the makers are planning to release the yet-to-be-titled film next year.

This marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh, after the 2018-classic Mahanati. Meanwhile, Keerthy also has Revolver Rita and Kannivedi in the pipeline.