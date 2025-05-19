Vijay Antony’s next titled Lawyer

CHENNAI: Vijay Antony is all set to star in a new project titled Lawyer, which is written and directed by Joshua Sethuraman, who garnered attention for his recent film Gentlewoman. The title look of Lawyer has now been officially unveiled.

Produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, Lawyer is a courtroom drama that revolves around a unique legal case, with a story that unfolds within the world of law and justice.

Director Joshua has crafted a compelling narrative that realistically portrays the courtroom environment and its procedures, and is said to be a powerful social drama.

A leading actor is said to play the female lead opposite Vijay Antony.

With pre-production complete, the film is expected to go on floors soon. The rest of the cast, crew, and additional details will be officially announced soon.