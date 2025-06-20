Vijay Antony’s Maargan gets U/A certification; to release on June 27

CHENNAI: Maargan, the much-awaited edge-of-the-seat thriller starring Vijay Antony, has officially cleared censors with a U/A certificate and is all set for a grand theatrical release on June 27.

Besides Vijay Antony, the film also features Ajay Dhishan, Samuthirakani, Brigida, Deepshikha, Mahanathi Shankar, Vinodh, and Sagar among others.

Maargan marks the directorial debut of editor Leo John Paul, who is co-writing the screenplay along with Vishnu. Vijay Antony returns as music director after a long hiatus for this film. S Yuva is handling cinematography.

Produced under Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner, the gripping trailer of Maargan which hints at a tense and emotionally charged thriller, has further intensified the buzz.