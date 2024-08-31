Vijay Antony's Hitler to release on September 27

CHENNAI: Vijay Antony, who had Romeo and Mazhai Pidikadha Manithan previously, is now gearing up for the third release of the year.

The makers of his upcoming film Hitler on Saturday made an official announcement that the film will release on September 27.

Directed by Dhana of Vaanam Kottatum fame and produced by Chendur Film International, the film's teaser released last year to positive response. The release announcement poster of Hitler has a masked Vijay Antony in a hoodie with rifles around him.

The cast also has Riya Suman and Gautham Vasudev Menon in important roles. Vivek-Mervin duo has composed the music while Naveen Kumar is Hitler's cinematographer.