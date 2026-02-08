Vijay Antony-starrer 'Nooru Saami' shooting wrapped

Participating in the pre-release event of his other film 'Pookie', actor Ajay Dhishan made a passing reference to 'Nooru Saami' during the course of his speech and disclosed that the unit of 'Nooru Saami' had now wrapped up the shooting of the film.

It may be recalled that actor Vijay Antony had on November 14 last year chosen to give an update on 'Nooru Saami' by posting a picture of himself on the sets of the film on X. The picture he posted showed him sitting in what appeared to be a sugarcane field.