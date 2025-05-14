Vijay Antony-starrer Maargan to hit the screens on June 27

CHENNAI: Vijay Antony-starrer Maargan is all set to release on June 27. Initially titled as Gagana Maargan, the team clarified that the film will be referred to as Maargan henceforth on Wednesday.

Directed by Leo John Paul, the film marks the debut of Ajay Dhushan, who will essay the role of an antagonist.

The film boasts breathtaking underwater sequences, filmed in Mumbai.

Meera Vijay Antony is bankrolling the project, which features Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar and Brigida. Apart from direction, Leo John Paul is taking care of the cuts. Yuva S is the DoP.