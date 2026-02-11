Vijay Antony plays a villain in Ajay Dhishan, Dhanusha-starrer 'Pookie'

The trailer that was released shows the film's lead pair to be in a relationship. A voice over in the background says, "A mass hero and a bubbly heroine fall in love and are happy." We are then treated to a series of romantic visuals.

The voice over then says, "They then break up." Both the boy and the girl then seem to be in pain as a result of the break up. The voice over then says, "Even if God wishes to make them both get back together, will their friends allow it?" We then see the friends of both the boy and the girl portraying the other in bad light.