Vidyut Jammwal to make Hollywood debut with 'Street Fighter' movie

LOS ANGELES: Actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to make his Hollywood debut with "Street Fighter", an adaptation of a popular video game of the same name from studio Legendary.

The 44-year-old actor, best known for headlining action movies such as "Commando" movies, "Khuda Hafiz" and "Baadshaho", will feature alongside a star-studded cast of Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and David Dastmalchian, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Street Fighter" began as an arcade game from Japanese company Capcom in 1987 and reached a pop culture high with 1991’s "Street Fighter II", which revolutionised one-on-one playing.

It is a one-on-one fighting game where players select a character, a martial artist or fighter with a unique fighting style and battle opponents using punches, kicks, special moves, and combos.

The most recent edition of the game, "Street Fighter 6", was released in June 2023 and won the award for best fighting game at the 2023 Game Awards.

In the movie, Jammwal will essay the role of Dalsim, a yogi with fire-spitting abilities, a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family.

Koji will essay the role of Ryu, Centineo as Ken, Liang as Chun-Li, Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Rhodes as Guile, Momoa as Blanka, Jackson as Balrog, Peck as Vega, Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Reigns as Akuma, and Hirooki Goto as E. Honda.

Kitao Sakurai, known for movies such as "Bad Trip" and "Aardvark", is directing the movie, which begins production in August in Australia. Legendary is co-developing and co-producing alongside Capcom.