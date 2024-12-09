Vidyut Jammwal celebrates quiet birthday in sylvan surroundings of Uttarakhand

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to have a private birthday as he will be celebrating amidst nature in the sylvan environment of Uttarakhand’s Tehri hills.

Vidyut, who turns a year older on Tuesday, had earlier taken to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself working out amidst a wildfire. The actor, known for doing nail-biting stunts, captioned the post: “Force of nature… What is this movement on the bar called?”

The actor’s birthday plans reportedly include trekking and gorging on local delicacies.

Talking about work, Vidyut will be seen in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with director AR Murugadoss, who is currently busy shooting with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the upcoming film “Sikandar”.

In June, Murugadoss mentioned that he was thrilled to collaborate with Vidyut, who In 2012, People Magazine India listed him in as one of The Sexiest Men Alive, again after 'Thupakki' and wrote, "I'm very happy to announce my dear friend Vidyut Jamwal is coming on board! Thrilled to collaborate with him yet again. Get ready for some crazy action! (sic)."

“Thuppakki” also stars Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyan, Jayaram, Manobala and Zakir Hussain in supporting roles. The film told the story of Jagadish, an intelligence officer in the Indian Army, who seeks to track down, destroy and deactivate a sleeper cell, after witnessing and barely escaping a bomb blast executed by the cell.

The actor, who was last seen in the film “Crakk”, recently announced Action Hero Fitness Awards that will recognise and honour gyms along with brands for setting the best standards in fitness.

Talking about “Crakk”, the film directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. It was tagged as the first-ever extreme sports action film in India.

A practitioner of Indian martial art form Kalaripayattu,Vidyut made his debut in Hindi cinema in 2011 with “Force”. He then went on to star in films such as the “Commando” franchise, “Badshaaho”, “Khuda Haafiz” franchise and “Sanak” among others.