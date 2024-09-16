Vidya Balan pays tribute to MS Subbulakshmi's iconic style on late singer's 108th birth anniv; see photos here

MUMBAI: Noted actress Vidya Balan joined hands with costume designer Anu Parathasarathy to pay a photographic tribute to legendary singer Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi on the occasion of her 108th birth anniversary. A casual conversation between Vidya and Anu where Vidya expressed her admiration for MS Subbulakshmi and her desire to portray her sparked the idea of recreating the latter's aesthetic and to pay homage to her style, that has transcended time and inspired generations.

"I love MS Subbulakshmi," said Vidya Balan. “Growing up, my mom would play Suprabhatam sung by her, first thing in the morning. My everyday still begins with her voice. For me, MS Subbulakshmi is a spiritual experience. Therefore, this has been a labor of love, and I feel honored to be able to pay tribute to her in this way."

With guidance from the late singer's granddaughter-in-law Sikkil Mala Chandrashekhar, Anu, who has extensive experience in the industry, embarked on a journey to recreate the sarees and accessories, that defined MS Subbulakshmi's iconic image.

After researching her wardrobe choices, particularly the sarees woven by Muthu Chettiar and Nalli Chinnasami Chetty, Anu and Vidya picked four sarees MS Subbulakshmi donned and popularised between the 60s and the 80s for their tribute photoshoot.

Anu Parathasarathy worked closely with weavers to recreate these iconic pieces, ensuring that every detail was authentic, a statement read. The recreation not only showcased the rich sarees MS Subbulakshmi wore and her unique draping styles but the simple accessories that graced her ensemble including the traditional kumkumam (vermillion) and vibhuti (sacred ash) on her forehead, the two distinctive nose pins, and the mallipoo (jasmine) adorned kondai (bun), it added.

"It was a privilege to work on this project and to bring MS Subbulakshmi's iconic style to life,” said Anu. “Vidya’s ability to embody a character so completely made her the ideal choice to portray MS Amma. I hope this tribute inspires a new generation to appreciate her legacy," she added.