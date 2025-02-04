Vidaamuyarchi fame Ganesh Saravanan to star in new project

CHENNAI: Jafar, a cinema journalist is all set to mark his debut as a film director, featuring Ganesh Saravanan in the lead role. He has played pivotal roles in Raavana Kottam and Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi.

Produced by Aufrinzsch Productions, Ayeshaa, who was part of Bigg Boss Season 6 and Uppu Puli Kaaram series, will be the female lead.

M Pugazh is playing a pivotal role alongside others. The film is a comedy thriller laced with twists revolving incidents when a boy, after his marriage, meets his ex-girlfriend and the entire day turns out to be a nightmare. C Sathya is composing music, with Srikanth as the editor.

Sathish Kumar Sundararajan is handling cinematography. Shooting will begin soon in and around exotic locales of Chennai.