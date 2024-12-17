VidaaMuyarchi enters final leg of shooting in Bangkok

CHENNAI: The makers of Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly are surprising the fans with back-to-back updates. On Tuesday, it was announced that VidaaMuyarchi is in the final stage of shooting. The team is filming a montage song in Bangkok, with which the shoot completes.

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Trisha is playing the female lead. In the pictures from the location, Ajith looks in a stylish avatar, bringing back the Billa (2007) days. Another picture featured Ajith with the filmmaker, Trisha and cinematographer Om Prakash.

VidaaMuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts. Lyca Productions is backing the film.

Last week, Ajith completed dubbing for the film and before that, the team unveiled the teaser of the film. VidaaMuyarchi is expected to release on January 10.

Meanwhile, Ajith recently wrapped up the shooting of Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. Trisha is playing the female lead in this film as well. Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil and Yogi Babu will be seen in key roles.