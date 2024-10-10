Vettaiyan becomes first Tamil movie to release with accessibility features

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth's film Vettaiyan becomes the first Tamil film with closed captions and audio descriptions making it easy for people with hearing and visual disabilities.

It's a celebration time for Rajini fans as his much-awaited 'Vettaiyan' is in theatres today.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film ensemble includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

'Vettaiyan' marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema.

Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

For a better understanding, Audio description is the narration of the visual elements in a video, such as gestures, facial expressions, and objects.

It is used to help people who are blind or have low vision understand the plot.

While, closed captions are a written track of the dialogue and other sounds in a video, such as breathing or coughing.

They are used to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing understand what’s happening in the video.