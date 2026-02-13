Vetri-starrer 'Buried' shooting wrapped up

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Buried' will be an investigation thriller in which Vetri will be seen essaying the character of an encounter specialist.

For the unaware, 'Buried 'is being produced by Haroon and Mahender Kumar under the banners of Dream House and Jain Creations. The story of the film has been written and directed by Haroon, who is best known for having directed the film 'Web'.