Vetri, Kishen Das join hands for an urban psychological thriller

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Rathna Kumar, music composer Sean Roldan, producer SR Prabhu and film distributor Sakthivelan revealed the title and first look of a project, in which Kishen Das and Vetri are coming together. Billed to be an urban psychological thriller, Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai is directed by Saleem R Baadshah.

The first-look poster featured the lead actors with intriguing looks. Deepthie Orintelu and Bakkiyam Sankar will be seen in key roles. Produced by IB Karthikeyan, Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai will feature music by Sriram Venkatesh. Amal Tomy is the director of photography, while Ragul is overseeing the cuts.

The makers also revealed that the teaser will be released soon. Other details about the trailer and release date will be announced by the team in the coming days.