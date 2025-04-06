Veteran TV actor 'Sahana' Sridhar passes away at 62  

CHENNAI: Popular television and film actor "Sahana" Sridhar passed away on Saturday evening following a sudden heart attack. He was 62.

Known for his impactful performances in both cinema and television, Sridhar appeared in acclaimed films like Azhiyadha Kolangal, V.I.P., and Raja Vamsam. He became a household name through various Tamil television serials, including Valliyin Velan, Thamarai, and Chithi 2.

His breakthrough in the serial Sahana earned him the prefix "Sahana" to his name, a title he carried throughout his career.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Sridhar was residing with his family in T. Nagar, Chennai. According to sources, he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

His demise has left a void in the Tamil entertainment industry, and fans across the state have expressed their grief and condolences on social media.